The Duluth school district's chief financial officer was hired into the Minnesota Department of Education's top financial division role.

Cathy Erickson will helm the school finance division, replacing Tom Melcher, who retired after 40 years with the state.

Erickson joined Duluth Public Schools in 2018. During her time there, the district has boosted its general fund balance by more than $3 million and orchestrated a sale of its oldest building, Historic Old Central High School, to a housing developer that will preserve its historic features.

"Through her work here over the past three years, she has done so much to improve systems and right our fiscal ship," said Superintendent John Magas. "We are deeply indebted to her for her service and know that she will be an asset for the entire state."

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

ST. CLOUD

Council to deny homeless shelter's expansion request

The St. Cloud City Council last week postponed a decision on whether to overturn a zoning board ruling on a request to expand the Lincoln Center Shelter by building sleeping modules and increasing overnight occupancy. But council members made it clear they plan to deny the expansion request at an upcoming meeting, once city staff has prepared legal documents citing reasons for the denial.

In May, the city's zoning board approved the request from Homeless Helping Homeless, which operates the center on the city's southeast side. The nonprofit wants to increase the center's capacity from 19 to 25 overnight residents. The approval was contingent on a new 2-1 resident-to-staff ratio to mitigate concerns from neighboring residents and businesses.

Nonprofit leaders told the council it cannot afford or find enough staff for the 2-1 ratio and instead requested a 6-1 ratio. The five council members present at the June 20 meeting urged city staff to force the center to come into compliance with several issues — such as the lack of a sprinkler system and adequate supervision of residents — before allowing the remodel.

The next council meeting is July 11.

JENNY BERG

ROCHESTER

Council waives housing project fees

The Rochester City Council on Tuesday waived $235,000 in city fees for a planned 36-unit low income senior housing project.

Olmsted County requested the city waive all Rochester fees — about $318,000 — for the project, which is estimated at about $12 million. But the council approved waiving only what the city could replenish using federal aid.

County officials will submit the project for potential state housing funds next month.

TREY MEWES