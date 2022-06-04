SILVER BAY

Superior Hiking Trail needs volunteers

The Superior Hiking Trail Association is looking for volunteers for upcoming projects on two sections of the more than 300-mile trail in northeastern Minnesota.

A Bean and Bear reroute, scheduled for June 15-June 25, will shift from a muddy section to a more sustainable route, according to organizers. Volunteers will cut brush, dig vegetation and create walking surfaces. It is a 3-mile hike from the Penn Blvd. Trailhead in Silver Bay to the site.

Volunteers are also needed to dig, haul material and build a new Spruce Creek bridge July 8-12. The site is 1 mile from the Caribou Trail trailhead.

No experience is required for either job. The trail association will train volunteers and provide tools. Space is limited. Sign up at superiorhiking.org.

Christa Lawler

DULUTH

Superior National Forest warns of high water

Water levels continue to rise and remain high in parts of the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

High water is most prevalent in the western half of the BWCA. Although dry weather is predicted for the next few days, water is "high and very cold, creating unpredictable conditions," the Forest Service said on social media. "Portages and rivers are unpredictable, water is moving quickly and there may be rapids."

Some campsites and portages are flooded.

The Forest Service said visitors should call ahead to permit-issuing stations for the latest conditions.

Jana Hollingsworth

WILLMAR

City will tweak zoning to accommodate brewpubs

Willmar is set to fine-tune its zoning laws after legalizing brewpubs in the city three years ago.

At its meeting Monday, the City Council will hear a recommendation from the Planning Commission to allow brewpubs in the city's central business district, general business district and limited business district.

The city legalized brewpubs in 2019 but didn't update its zoning laws to reflect the new business category. In making its recommendations, the commission staff studied how comparable cities handled brewpubs, including Hutchinson, Hopkins, Northfield and St. Michael.

John Reinan

ROCHESTER

Suit against country club dismissed

A conservative think tank has dropped its lawsuit against Rochester Golf & Country Club after the club canceled its event in the spring.

The Center of the American Experiment (CAE) says the country club reimbursed the Minnesota-based group $5,300.48, the cost incurred trying to book space for a presentation on public safety in March.

The club canceled CAE's booking a few days before the event, prompting CAE officials to sue claiming a breach of contract. CAE held its public safety event in April at the Rochester International Event Center instead, garnering about 200 attendees.

The CAE also dropped its suit against Erin Nystrom, a club member who created a petition urging the club to cancel CAE's booking.

Trey Mewes