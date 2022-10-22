The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it is awarding more than $1.8 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Minnesota.

Luther Haven, a nursing facility that supports communities in and around Montevideo, is receiving a $950,000 grant to help recover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other organizations or cities receiving grants include St. John's Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, $365,000 to recover lost revenue from the pandemic; Murray County Medical Center in Slayton, $196,000 to install two automated medication dispensing cabinets; the city of Graceville, $104,000 to purchase a new ambulance; Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington, $98,000 to purchase personal protection supplies and help with staffing costs; Red Lake Falls Volunteer Ambulance Association, $62,000 to purchase a new ambulance; and Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, $52,000 to renovate the clinic exam room and nurse's station.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

JENNY BERG

ROCHESTER

Mayo marks project milestone

Mayo Clinic held a ceremony Monday to place a commemorative beam for the upcoming Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building in downtown Rochester, which will host research on cancer biology once it's completed at the end of 2023. The beam, which was signed by local officials and Mayo workers, signifies the bones of the 11-story structure are in place.

The 176,000-square-foot building will host about 500 to 700 workers — a mix of new and existing staff. Researchers will also work with other labs in nearby One Discovery Square and Two Discovery Square on various projects.

TREY MEWES

DULUTH

New segments of Duluth Traverse completed

Duluth officials last week celebrated the completion of several segments of the city's popular Duluth Traverse, a single-track natural surface mountain biking trail that winds along the city's ridge line from Lester Park to Chambers Grove Park.

Five miles were completed this year, extending the trail to 42 miles. Only 2 miles of roadway connector work remains.

One of the newly completed segments that travels through the former Central High School property overlooking the city filled the largest remaining gap in the urban trail system, connecting the Observation Hill neighborhood to the Marshall School area, which leads into Chester Park.

Built for mountain bikes, the Traverse is open to other nonmotorized recreation. When completed, the cycling system will link trails throughout the city. The city of Duluth has worked with the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores group on the project, which paid for the Central segment. The city received nearly $900,000 in 2020 from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to help pay for completion of the western half of the Traverse and trail connections.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH