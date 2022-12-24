Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Pennington County seat in northwest Minnesota was recently named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, the 34th Minnesota community to achieve the honor.

The league calls Minnesota the fifth most bicycle-friendly state in the country.

The Bicycle Friendly Community awards recognize communities' commitment to improving bicycling conditions through promotion, education programs, infrastructure and pro-bicycling policies.

Thief River Falls achieved bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community status, while Walker and Richfield advanced from bronze level to silver level. Marshall, Edina and Battle Lake all renewed their bronze-level status.

"Being a Bicycle Friendly Community takes more than hosting a yearly event or building a few bike lanes," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. "The best communities for people who bike are places where efforts to build connected bike networks are complemented by ensuring equal access to bike education and hosting inclusive community rides and events for all types of riders. They are places where embedding equity and accessibility into bicycling efforts is the rule, not the exception."

REID FORGRAVE

BENSON

USDA funding to help expand market opportunities in rural Minnesota

The federal government recently announced more than $3 million in funding to help create new, better market opportunities and expand essential services in several rural Minnesota communities.

"Rural businesses, ag producers and entrepreneurs provide many of the everyday essentials we depend on," said Colleen Landkamer, Minnesota state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "The partnerships ... demonstrate Minnesota Rural Development's commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone across Minnesota."

One of the Rural Development loans will help Mattheisen Properties and DoMats Inc., co-borrowers in Benson, by providing a lower fixed interest rate.

Other loans announced this month include a revolving loan fund of $36,986 to assist Renville-Sibley Cooperative Power to re-lend funds to the Sacred Heart Fire Department to purchase a new fire truck, and a revolving loan fund of $39,552 to Northeast Entrepreneur Fund Inc., which aims to stimulate growth of businesses in rural northeastern Minnesota.

REID FORGRAVE

ST. CLOUD

City recognized for conservation efforts at wastewater facility

The city of St. Cloud this week received the Blazing Star Award from Conservation Minnesota, which recognizes local governments for projects that advance conservation, climate and environmental efforts.

The award reflects St. Cloud's efforts to create renewable energy infrastructure at its wastewater treatment facility by investing in two biofuel generators, installing solar panels and operating a heat recovery facility. The generators convert biofuel — often liquid left over from local company's production lines — into electricity. The generators and solar arrays allow the facility to receive 98% of its energy from renewable sources.

In addition to St. Cloud, Dakota County received the award for its bison reintroduction project, and Eden Prairie received the award for a new electric vehicle police fleet.

"This year's Blazing Star Awardees highlight how cities and counties can significantly leverage their resources to impact conservation," said John Anderson, local government program manager. "By uplifting the work of these local governments, we hope to inspire other communities to implement similarly innovative projects."

JENNY BERG