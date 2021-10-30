OWATONNA

Playground reopens after major rehab

Owatonna last week reopened the Lake Kohlmier play area after a major renovation funded through a public/private partnership.

The play structures had been in poor shape and the playground was not accessible to people with disabilities. Now the park features inclusive design and improved protection against falls, along with new sidewalks, a fountain and an accessible picnic/grill area.

"Thanks to this joint effort, the outdated equipment and overgrown landscaping has been transformed into a vibrant and welcoming space for all," said Jenna Tuma, the city's director of parks and recreation.

The renovation was funded by Steele County and a private donation honoring Alex and Levi (Stewart) Bauer. In addition, the city received a $100,000 grant from Lowe's, the national home improvement retailer. It was one of 36 projects chosen for a grant nationwide from more than 2,200 applicants in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.

john Reinan

Mankato/n. Mankato

Bells for compassion to ring in Kato Towns

Bells will ring in Kato Towns on Monday as the cities of Mankato and North Mankato proclaim the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter. The commemoration is part of World Compassionate Communities Day, and organizers said the twin towns on the Minnesota River are the first cities in America to make the proclamation.

The mayors of both cities will meet on Veterans Memorial Bridge and bells in both cities will ring for one minute at 10:45 a.m.

"When you hear the bells ring on Nov. 1, you will hear the voice of belonging," said a statement released by both cities. "It is a sound that gathers us as one to acknowledge our shared humanity and to honor the losses, ordinary and profound, that we all experience.

"The bells ring to remind us that we are not alone. They are a call for us to take seriously our responsibility to support each other in times of crisis and loss."

john Reinan

MARSHALL

Mild winter means less road salt needed

Last year's mild winter meant less road salt was needed on Marshall streets, city officials were told last week.

With that good news, the city accepted a bid for 250 tons of road salt, half the amount it purchased last year.

At a price of $81.50 a ton, the purchase was approved by the City Council for a total tab of $20,375.

john Reinan