Collegeville

New bridge connects St. John's campus

A new pedestrian bridge opened last week that will serve as a more natural connection between the two sections of St. John's University's campus.

The 264-foot Flynntown Bridge, made of steel and reinforced concrete, connects the main campus to the Flynntown area of the campus.

The project is part of a partnership between the university and LS Black Constructors that aims to create community and a better connection between the two parts of campus.

The second part of the project is the St. Elizabeth Seton Village townhouse complex. That development, which will house about 100 students, adds two residential structures along the shore of Stumpf Lake, flanking the walkway to the new bridge.

"The design fits the architecture of our university and is in line with our mission of creating community and being good stewards of the land," said Mike Connolly, vice president for student development at St. John's University.

Construction on the bridge and the residential buildings began this summer. The project will be completed in 2022.

Reid Forgrave

DULUTH

Study: Cruise ships may boost economy

Great Lakes cruise ships making stops in Duluth could net the region millions in new spending if enough ships come to call, according to a study by the University of Minnesota Duluth's Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

"Introducing Great Lakes cruising to the Port of Duluth-Superior will introduce Duluth to travelers who would not otherwise come here and will provide a healthy dose of new spending to the city's economy," bureau director Monica Haynes said in a statement.

The lowest volume studied — seven stops per year in Duluth — would add $630,000 to the local economy, while a high-volume year of 40 stops would bring in $5.2 million.

A dock outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is in the works as international cruise line Viking prepares to launch a new Great Lakes route next May.

Brooks Johnson

Winona

City seeks historic status for band shell

Winona is moving ahead with plans to nominate the Lake Park Bandshell to the National Register of Historic Places.

The City Council voted last week to seek a grant enabling it to hire a consultant to put together the necessary materials for the nomination. The band shell on East Lake Winona opened in 1924.

JOHN REINAN