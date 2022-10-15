Downtown Faribault is poised for a major renewal with the commitment of $1 million in city funds to begin renovation of 13 dilapidated buildings in the city's core.

Last week, the city agreed to provide the money to an investment group through its Economic Development Authority and Housing & Redevelopment Authority. The total renewal project will cost at least $11 million, according to Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and general manager of the Faribault Industrial Corp.

"We're very thankful," Johnson said. "We're proud of our community for doing that. More than anything, it's a community-minded project."

The initial investment will be focused on getting the buildings "clean and dry," Johnson said, including new roofs. As the renovations progress, individual properties may be sold later to other investors.

Johnson said the plan will focus initially on creating apartment rentals in the buildings, rather than retail stores. There's a real demand for rental housing in Faribault right now, he said, and the historic buildings should make for attractive living units.

HAWLEY

Growth of Hutterite colony prompts concerns

Development in a Hutterite colony near Hawley, Minn., is prompting area governments to look at growth issues that may be raised.

At a meeting of the Clay County Board this month, commissioners noted the thriving colony's growth and praised members of the colony for their cooperation in addressing environmental and other concerns.

"It's just a great addition to Clay County," Commissioner Frank Gross said of the colony, which was founded in the late 1970s and has nearly 200 members who live and work cooperatively. The colony owns a precast concrete company, Taracon, an industrial egg operation and several other businesses.

Noting the increased traffic in the area, Commissioner Jenny Mongeau said the main road to Taracon will require work in the near future.

"That road, in order to sustain the development that's going on, needs to get updated," Mongeau said. "They are currently employing 400 people, so if we can address the road component, that would be helpful."

MARSHALL

Restaurants donate to support United Way

Restaurants in the Marshall area are giving to the community through the "Dine Local Help Local" program supporting the United Way of Southwest Minnesota. Through the end of the year, participating restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales on designated days to the campaign.

Participating restaurants include Subway, Hy-Vee Market Grille, Pizza Ranch, Mike's Cafe, the Wooden Nickel, Toni's Depot, the Left Bank Cafe, the Farm House Bakery and El Rancho.

JOHN REINAN