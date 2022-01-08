It's time for twang, according to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, which has announced a new singer-songwriter showcase. North of Nashville brings seasoned players — and the finalists of a songwriting competition — to the stage for a night of music and the stories behind the music.

For the contest curious: submit a short original song to contest@decc.org or via the hashtag #nonDECC by midnight Jan. 21. Finalists will be in the lineup during a free concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the DECC's Harbor Side Ballroom.

The grand-prize winner gets a professionally produced music video, a set during Duluth's 2022 Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park, and a membership to Midwest Country Music Organization. For full rules, go to decc.org/event/north-of-nashville.

The free Feb. 5 concert will include some notable musicians: Buffy Lawson, whose songs have been recorded by Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton; Heidi Pack of local country band Whiskey Trail; and Shane Nelson, two-time winner of Duluth Dylan Fest songwriting competition.

CHRISTA LAWLER

LUTSEN

Lutsen Mountains co-owner buys out partner

Charles Skinner is now the sole owner of Lutsen Mountains and Wausau, Wis., Granite Peak ski resorts following his purchase of brother-in-law Tom Rider's 50% share.

The Lutsen resort was founded in 1948 by George Nelson Jr. and purchased by Charlie Skinner, father of Charles, in 1980. Charles Skinner and Rider have run the business jointly since the early 1990s. Rider said in a news release he decided to sell because he was "confident that with continued family ownership ... the future of Lutsen Mountains is bright."

Lutsen has proposed a major but controversial expansion to its ski hills, with more runs, lifts and amenities.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

LAKE ITASCA

Itasca State Park featuring nighttime trail

Visitors to Itasca State Park at the headwaters of the Mississippi River can enjoy the wintry, starry night sky in a unique fashion: on a lit-up, packed-snow trail.

Itasca State Park's Twinkle Light Trail, a three-fourths mile loop in the Bear Paw Campground near the shores of Lake Itasca, will be lit up from dusk until 10 p.m. nightly until the end of snow season, typically late February or March.

Visitors can hike or snowshoe the trail. Leashed pets are permitted as well. For more information, visit dnr.state.mn.us/Itasca.

REID FORGRAVE

DULUTH

Executive director leaving Arrowhead Regional Arts Council

Drew Digby, executive director of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, is leaving to take a new job as a research development associate at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Digby had led the organization for the past four years and is credited with creating new grant programs for new and underrepresented artists. He also shifted money to emergency grants for sidelined artists within the first weeks of the pandemic.

Digby also served as the president of the Forum of Regional Arts Councils of Minnesota.

The position will be filled on an interim basis and a formal search will be announced soon.

CHRISTA LAWLER