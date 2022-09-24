WADENA

DNR announces annual land sales

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced public auctions for 17 parcels of rural land with various recreational opportunities in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties.

Two in-person public auctions will take place next month:

Parcels in Wadena County will go on auction Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse, 415 S. Jefferson St. in Wadena.

Parcels in Anoka and Houston counties will go on auction Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's southeast district headquarters, 2900 NW. 48th St. in Rochester.

Additional parcels of land in Wadena, Itasca and St. Louis counties will be available for online bidding at MinnBid.org later in fall. Details about that auction will be released in late October.

The DNR land sale page has more information about the parcels and how to register to bid.

The annual land sales help the DNR enhance the state's public land values and benefits and remove land from the department's portfolio that no longer meets primary management objectives.

REID FORGRAVE

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION

Reservation improves water system

More than $1 million in improvements to the water system on Fond du Lac Reservation near Cloquet will help provide clean drinking water and fire protection for about 90 households and 500 people in a portion of the tribal territory.

The project, which includes a new 60,000-gallon elevated water storage tower, two new wells, a water main distribution extension and a water treatment plant, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The tower has already been erected, and electrical and telecommunications work is being done for the water main distribution and water treatment plant.

The $1.2 million project, which includes a community infrastructure grant from the state Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indian Health Service, aims to reduce contaminant levels, boost fire protection and help communities expand through more public utilities.

REID FORGRAVE

DULUTH

Advocacy group distributes body safety books for kids

First Witness Child Advocacy Center and the Duluth Child Abuse Prevention Coalition are distributing books that promote both body safety and empowerment of children to several community sites this month.

The donation is an effort to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and aid in prevention of it.

First Witness is where children who disclose abuse are interviewed in a neutral, child-friendly environment. The 85 books, paid for by Kiwanis Club of Friendly Duluth, will go to YMCA after-school care sites at Duluth schools, the Duluth Public Library and public sites that house a Big Red Bookshelf, a free book program run by the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH