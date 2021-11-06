The Worthington City Council has voted to euthanize a dangerous pit bull after a recommendation from the city's animal control officer.

According to city records, the dog, Princess, has attacked at least three people, including its owner.

Testimony showed that the dog had been raised to fight and was adopted by an individual who hoped to rehabilitate it. The dog also had shown aggressive behavior while confined at the city's animal control facility.

After a hearing, the animal control officer recommended that the dog be euthanized, and the council voted unanimously in favor.

A city spokesperson said last week that animal control is waiting for final paperwork before carrying out the euthanization.

John Reinan

MANKATO

County Board OKs large solar farm

The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners has granted a permit to Mankato Community Solar for a 1 megawatt solar farm. The project had been previously approved by the county's Planning Commission.

The farm should produce enough energy to power about 250 homes for a year, according to testimony.

A number of conditions must be met by the project, including following regulations for stormwater management, setbacks and traffic management, among other requirements, as well as obtaining all the necessary construction permits.

The project will be built in South Bend Township near the intersection of 549th Avenue and Hwy. 169.

John Reinan

Otter Tail County

Zebra mussels found in two more lakes

Zebra mussels have been discovered in Leek and Trowbridge lakes, two connected water bodies about 11 miles south of Detroit Lakes.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the presence of the invasive species after a lake property owner reported finding two suspected zebra mussels on irrigation equipment that was removed for the season.

A DNR invasive species specialist found adult zebra mussels attached to equipment in both lakes.

"Lake property owners and lake service provider businesses play an important role in detecting invasive species, by carefully examining boats, docks and lifts when they are being removed from the water at the end of the season," said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor.

Mary Lynn Smith