The St. Cloud-based grocer Coborn's Inc. recently announced it is acquiring several Sullivan's Foods grocery stores and retail businesses in northern and central Illinois.

It marks the first expansion into Illinois for Coborn's, the 102-year-old company with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan under the banners of Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher's and Tadych's Marketplace Foods. Overall, the company operates 135 businesses, including grocery stores, liquor stores, fuel centers, pharmacies and restaurants.

About 800 people work in the Sullivan's organization, which includes 11 grocery stores, a few hardware stores and a convenience store. All employees will be hired by Coborn's and continue to operate under the Sullivan's name, according to a news release.

"The Sullivan family has run their family of stores with great care and is a highly respected retailer," said Chris Coborn, chief executive, in the news release. "We look forward to extending the same operating philosophies in these locations that have made us successful for 102 years — investing and training for our people, supporting our communities and investing in our stores to improve the experience for our guests."

JENNY BERG

WAITE PARK

Council appoints police chief from within

The City Council here on Monday voted to appoint Waite Park Police Sgt. Anthony Reznicek to police chief when longtime Chief Dave Bentrud retires in May.

Reznicek has more than 18 years of policing experience, including as shift supervisor and field training officer in East Grand Forks and as a school resource officer and investigator in Waite Park. He's been a sergeant in Waite Park for three years.

Before joining law enforcement, Reznicek served in the U.S. Army National Guard for a decade. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Reznicek was chosen from a pool of four finalists that included candidates from Fargo, Glencoe and Carver County.

"Tony rose to the top. It was a very tough decision but I think he'll do a very good job," said Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller. "I think it's nice we can promote from within."

JENNY BERG

ROCHESTER

Soldiers Field trail plans move forward

Despite some misgivings, the Rochester City Council Monday unanimously approved plans for a trail west of Soldiers Field Memorial Park as part of the bidding process for more than $20 million in upgrades to the park.

Council Members Shaun Palmer, Norman Wahl and Mark Bransford initially opposed the trail due to its projected $500,000 cost. City officials could move forward with either a bridge or easements to put in the trail; work won't start until the fall.

TREY MEWES