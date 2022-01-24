Breakthrough infections might be more common in the omicron era, but fully vaccinated Minnesotans make up less of the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

New state breakthrough data on Monday showed that fully vaccinated Minnesotans made up 55% of 20,502 infections reported in the week ending Dec. 25, but only 26% of the 116 COVID-19 deaths. The share of deaths involving vaccinated Minnesotans was as high as 50% in mid-October, before booster doses were broadly available.

The data suggest a payoff to booster shot campaigns in Minnesota, which ranks second among states with nearly 53% of fully vaccinated residents receiving recommended extra doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, nearly 3.8 million Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated with the initial series, or 67% of the state's population. The vaccination level magnifies the disparity in risk for unvaccinated Minnesotans, who make up 33% of the state's population but 64% of COVID-19 deaths and 72% of hospitalizations since May.

State health officials are hopeful that vaccination progress has blunted the omicron wave, which has caused record infection numbers but appears to be peaking. Mayo Clinic's predictive 14-day model has pushed the state's peak infection date from Jan. 26 to Feb. 3, but sewage sampling at the Metro Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bloomington already has shown a decline in viral prevalence.

"I still think it's a little too early to tell," said Kathy Como-Sabetti, a COVID-19 epidemiology supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health. "I'm increasingly hopeful but I wouldn't say I'm entirely convinced."

Minnesota on Monday reported another 12,722 coronavirus infections and 42 COVID-19 deaths, including four people in their 40s.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota had been increasing in January, but the number leveled off last week and reached 1,566 on Friday. The share of hospitalizations requiring intensive care has declined over the past two months from more than 20% to 15%, partly because the omicron variant spreads faster but produces a lower rate of severe illness.