The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
1. Wayzata 9-0
2. Park Center 10-1
3. Minnetonka 6-1
4. Farmington 9-1
5 Lakeville North 6-3
6. Shakopee 5-2
7. Hopkins 7-2
8. Minneapolis Washburn 7-1
9. Osseo 7-3
10. Rogers 9-1
1. Totino-Grace 5-3
2. Mankato East 8-1
3. Alexandria 6-2
4. Delano 8-2
5, Orono 5-3
6. Minneapolis South 7-1
7. Stewartville 5-2
8. Fridley 6-0
9. DeLaSalle 3-4
10. Columbia Heights 6-0
1. Breck 8-0
2. Holy Family 6-3
3. Minneapolis North 7-2
4. Esko 5-1
5. Caledonia 8-1
6. Maranatha Christian 4-1
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-1
8. Albany 6-1
9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 8-2
10. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7-2
1. Cherry 7-2
2. Dawson-Boyd 10-0
3. Nevis 5-0
4. West Central Area 6-2
5. Ada-Borup West 7-0
6. Sleepy Eye 7-1
7. Red Lake County 7-0
8. Blooming Prairie 8-0
9. Henning 7-2
10. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 7-2
_____