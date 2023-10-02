Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have released new details after undercover deputies shot a wanted 23-year-old man in western Minnesota.

Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler of Granite Falls was shot once last Wednesday by a deputy with a department-issued rifle, according to a Monday news release from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident.

Anderson-Butler was wanted by the state Department of Corrections (DOC) on alleged violations of his supervised release and he was considered a fugitive, DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said. The department will not detail what his violations were until there's a hearing, Skoogman added.

Two deputies with the Swift County Sheriff's Office were placed on administrative leave — one who fired his rifle and another who deployed his Taser, the BCA said. It's unclear whether the stun gun hit Anderson-Butler, a BCA spokesperson said.

The BCA learned the names of the two deputies, but the Sheriff's Office has prohibited releasing them, citing state law requiring police to not divulge the identities of undercover officers.

The deputies were members of the CEE-VI (Cooperative Enforcement Effort) Drug Task Force, which includes the sheriff's offices of Swift, Meeker and Kandiyohi counties.

The officers found Anderson-Butler as a passenger in a vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and initiated a traffic stop, according to the BCA.

Anderson-Butler got out of the car after it stopped; officers said he appeared to have a gun in his waistband, the BCA said. He then ran toward Granite Falls City Cemetery.

The task force officers ran after him, and one fired his Taser at one point and another his rifle, the BCA said.

The undercover deputies were not wearing body cameras, and squad car cameras did not capture the shooting, the BCA said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson said in a news release that Anderson-Butler had "refused to follow commands."

Anderson-Butler was taken to HCMC with serious injuries but has since been moved to Oak Park Heights prison and is expected to recover, the BCA said. He was sentenced in 2020 on felony charges for meth possession.

The bureau's crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and a controlled substance at the scene, the release states.

After completing the investigation the BCA will submit its findings to the Chippewa County Attorney's Office for review.