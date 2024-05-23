Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A week after law enforcement killed a Crookston man wielding a hatchet who charged at officers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified those involved.

Andrew Scott Dale, 35, of Crookston, died of multiple gunshot wounds May 16. Two police officers and a Polk County Sheriff deputy fired at Dale after responding to a 911 call. Officers encountered him swinging a hatchet in the streets shortly before 1 a.m. in a residential area near the Polk County Government Center. Chief Darin Selzler said Dale "rapidly approached" police, who initially used less-lethal measures to stop him.

The BCA said Officer Alex Rudnik first deployed his Taser and Deputy Matt Benge fired 40 mm foam rounds. Officer Nick Fladland fired his department handgun, striking Dale multiple times. Fladland is on critical incident leave, the BCA said in a press release Thursday.

Officers provided life-saving care to Dale, who has no record of mental illness in Minnesota's court system. He later died at RiverView Health Hospital in Crookston.

Crime scene personnel recovered a hatchet and cartridge casings at the scene. Body-worn cameras captured portions of the incident, the BCA said.

BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of the active investigation. Once complete, it will present findings without a charging recommendation to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

A large swath of the neighborhood remained cordoned for hours last Thursday at the intersection of N. Broadway and E. 7th Street, where officials canvassed the area on foot and via drone.

Though the farming and college city of 7,300 is typically quiet, some neighbors recalled an incident last year in the same neighborhood that also drew a large police presence, when a man stabbed his mother.

Kevin Corona was convicted in February of attempted murder in the March 2023 stabbing of Angie Gonzalez, who survived the attack. Corona is incarcerated at the state prison in St. Cloud with an anticipated release date of 2036.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.



