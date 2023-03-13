Many consumers are trying to make sense of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and what, if anything, it could mean for them.

Silicon Valley Bank — which worked mostly with venture capitalists, startups and other technology firms — failed at the end of last week as customers began pulling out their money. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation rushed in to help, announcing all of its depositors — as well as those of Signature Bank, which also closed this past weekend — would have full access to their money starting Monday.

This morning, President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans the financial system is safe as U.S. regulators have stepped in to shore up the system.

"The significance of the steps taken by the Fed, FDIC and Treasury last night are that you don't have to worry about the safety of your bank accounts. Your money is safe and available, whether you're at a bank or at a credit union, whether it's within federal deposit insurance limits or whether you exceed federal deposit insurance limits," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Your money is safe. It's available if you need it. You don't need to do anything out of safety concerns."

Here's what else to know right now:

Are Minnesota's banks feeling any impact?

Bank stocks wobbled this morning when markets opened, including those of Minnesota-based companies.

Shares of Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp were down 9%, and St. Louis Park-based Bridgewater Bancshares' declined 7%.

Meanwhile, shares of Huntington Bancshares plummeted 18% and Wells Fargo was down 6%.

Analysts are watching small regional banks with larger uninsured deposits in particular as they are thought to be more vulnerable amid the bank fallout and the higher interest rate environment.

What this means for local companies, many of them startups, with money in the collapsed banks?

Several publicly held, Minnesota-based technology and med-tech companies issued statements assuring investors they had no connection with Silicon Valley Bank, including Baudette-based ANI Pharmaceuticals, Plymouth-based DiaMedica Therapeutics and Eden Prairie-based NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Others have minimal connections to SVB. Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show Minneapolis-based Celcuity Inc., has a deposit account with Silicon Valley Bank, but the uninsured balance is less than 0.4% of the company's cash and cash equivalents.

New Brighton-based Cardiovascular Systems does have an operating account with SVB, but a company spokesman said their overall exposure to SVB is minimal.

What is the Federal Reserve doing about this?

In addition to ensuring all customers at the failed banks have access to their money, the Fed also said Sunday night it will make additional funding available to banks so they can meet the needs of all their depositors. It will do so through a new program offering loans of up to one year.

"The Board is closely monitoring conditions across the financial system and is prepared to use its full range of tools to support households and businesses, and will take additional steps as appropriate," the Fed said in a statement.

Other officials such as Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are not able to otherwise publicly comment right now because they're under a blackout period before the Fed's meeting next week when they will decide whether and how much to raise interest rates.

But Kashkari surely has a lot of say about the current situation since he was a Treasury Department official who helped orchestrate the big bank bailout during the 2008 financial meltdown.

What does FDIC-insured mean? What does it cover?

FDIC insurance covers traditional deposit accounts, and depositors do not need to apply for it. Accounts are covered up to $250,000 and include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

In the case of Silicon Valley Bank, accounts of more than $250,000 were initially vulnerable when it had to shut down, making some companies worried they wouldn't be able to make payroll. But that issue is now resolved as federal regulators have said all depositors will be able to access their funds.

What to do if you're worried about your bank accounts?

"You don't have to do anything out of safety concerns," McBride said. "If you want to move money because you can get a better interest rate, go for it. But I would have said that last week."

While not urgent, McBride suggests evaluating savings and other accounts if concerned about whether they're FDIC-insured to seek alternatives since the extended federal protection as of Sunday might not stay in place for the longer term.

What about retirement accounts? How are they impacted?

FDIC deposit insurance extends to some retirement accounts in which plan participants have the right to direct how to invest the money. But it depends where that money goes.

"If you have an IRA, but you're investing in stocks, you're not protected from investment loss," McBride said.

Includes reporting from Star Tribune staff and wire services.