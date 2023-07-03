Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota Aurora will open the USLW playoffs Thursday at 2 p.m., in Flint, Mich., where they face Chicago City SC in the Central Conference semifinals. That game can be viewed on Fox 9+ and Fox9.com/live.

Aurora defeated Chicago City twice during the regular season, including a 7-0 victory Saturday before an announced crowd of 6,987 at TCO Stadium.

The other Central Conference semifinal that day, at 6 p.m., pits Flint City AFC vs. the Indy Eleven.

The semifinal winners will meet for the Central Conference championship Saturday at 2 p.m., also at Atwood Stadium, which is home to Kettering University, as well as Flint City AFC.

The Central Conference champion will advance to the USLW semifinals at a time, date and location to be announced.