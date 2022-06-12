The Minnesota Aurora FC remained unbeaten in its inaugural USL W League season with a 4-0 victory over Chicago City SC on Sunday at TCO Stadium.

Sangmin Cha scored in the first half to give Aurora a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Midway through the second half, Morgan Stone converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Maya Hansen scored in the 75th minute and Shelby Hopeau scored in the 87th minute to close out the scoring.

Kelsey Kaufusi assisted on two goals for Aurora.

Aurora (4-0-1), which defeated Chicago City, 3-1, on June 10, will play at Chicago City (1-3) on Friday.

