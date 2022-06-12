The Minnesota Aurora FC remained unbeaten in its inaugural USL W League season with a 4-0 victory over Chicago City SC on Sunday at TCO Stadium.
Sangmin Cha scored in the first half to give Aurora a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Midway through the second half, Morgan Stone converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Maya Hansen scored in the 75th minute and Shelby Hopeau scored in the 87th minute to close out the scoring.
Kelsey Kaufusi assisted on two goals for Aurora.
Aurora (4-0-1), which defeated Chicago City, 3-1, on June 10, will play at Chicago City (1-3) on Friday.
- Former Gopher Angus Flanagan shot 10-under-par 61 in the final round of the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Pro-Am at Southview Country Club to win the pro field by three shots over second-round leader Trey Fessler, a native of St. Michael, Minn. Flanagan finished the tournament 16-under 197. Justin Smith won the amateur field by six strokes after 68 for a 202 total.