The first-year Minnesota Aurora FC will try to finish the regular season with an unbeaten record when it plays at the Green Bay Glory at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Aurora (10-0-1) has a 10-game winning streak after opening its season with a 1-1 tie against the Glory in its season opener and beating Green Bay 2-0 on Thursday in its latest match. Green Bay is 6-2-3.

The Aurora, the Heartland Division champion, will play either the Indy Eleven (9-0-2), the Great Lakes Division champion, or runner-up Midwest United FC (7-2-2) in the USL W-League quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Twelve different players have scored at least one goal for the Aurora, which is averaging just under three goals per match.

U softball loses RBI leader

Chloe Evans, who led the Gophers in RBI last season with 46 and was second in homers with 11 as a sophomore this past season, will transfer to Central Florida, she announced on Twitter.

The second All-Big Ten pick was Minnesota's right fielder and hit .318. She is from Seymour, Wis.

U women add 'D'

Minnesota Duluth defensman Lizi Norton of Orono who will join the Gophers women's hockey teams as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.

She had six goals and 32 points over four seasons for UMD. Norton will be Minnesota's ninth fifth-year skater this upcoming season.

Etc.

Ehsan "Lamps" Zakeri, a Minnesota United eMLS player, has advanced from the EA FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs to the 32-player FIFAe World Cup 2022, which will be held July 14–17 in Copenhagen, Denmark. This is this first time the eWorld Cup tournament is being held since 2019 and a Minnesota United representative has not played in it before.

Jordan Taylor, a Badgers guard in basketball from 2009-12, will be among the 11 inductees into the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame in 2022. Ceremonies will be held Sept. 9. Taylor is a Benilde-St. Margaret's High School graduate.