Every Minnesota Aurora soccer goal calls for a tequila "shot," in the form of the well-known 1958 song by the Champs. Filling the role of audio bartender is DJ D.I.M.E., also known as Nicole White.

Minnesota Aurora won its home opener 7-0 against RKC Third Coast on Thursday at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Each marker triggered a flurry of activity from White, who has provided the soundtrack for Minnesota's pre-professional team, which plays in the USL W League, for three seasons.

"You have to pay attention," said White, who relies on TCO Stadium employee Craig Larson for both an extra set of eyes as well as cues. Larson assists in Minnesota Vikings game production.

On Thursday, both White and Larson were distracted at times with Timberwolves score updates via text messages. Even with the Wolves embroiled in a Game 5 elimination game against Dallas in the Western Conference finals, soccer fans brought their fandom to Eagan. An announced crowd of 5,092 spectators fell short of a sellout but was still considered a success given the NBA playoffs competition.

From her perch on the northwest corner of just inside the stadium entrance, White blasted music designed to keep the energy of the crowd high.

"Having the DJ element means people walk right into a feeling of energy," Larson said.

When an Aurora goal is scored, White turns back to her Pioneer console, cranks the volume all the way up and turns the fader all the way down for "Tequila!," a cue for fans to ad-lib "Aurora!"

White's knack for timing has been honed through her 11 years as a DJ. She is known for working Lynx WNBA games as well as Timberwolves contests. Her work also brought her to four Super Bowls (starting with the 2018 event at U.S. Bank Stadium) and the 2023 Women's Big 10 Basketball Tournament at the Target Center.

"Hopefully [the Timberwolves] win tonight and get to a seventh game," White said not long after Catherine Rapp scored to make it 5-0 and Tequila poured out of the stadium speakers.

White's chosen DJ name is part acronym, part credo.

"D.I.M.E. stands for, 'Doing it Myself Every day," White said.

Larson said, "She is the glue that keeps the atmosphere engaging."

The 1992 Minneapolis Edison graduate used to haul crates for her DJ cousin. Nowadays, White teaches aspiring DJs, radio announcers and other like-minded youngsters through "Jazz With Class!" featuring Minneapolis Public Schools' students on 88.5 FM on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

White is part of GenerationNOW DJ Entertainment, the official DJ company of Aurora soccer. Players and first-year coach Colette Montgomery value her work before and after and even during games.

Rapp said, "I love hearing the music. Our team is full of dancers so the music lifts everybody's spirits. It's a great thing to have."

Montgomery valued the home environment, especially White's "good song selection — especially Dancing Queen at the end."