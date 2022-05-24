Minnesota Aurora FC, the new preprofessional women's soccer team which opens its season on Thursday, announced Tuesday that all 5,600 seats for its inaugural match have been sold for TCO Stadium in Eagan.
Aurora will play the Green Bay Glory at 7 p.m. Thursday in the new USL W League.
- Gophers senior wrestler Jake Bergeland, of Hugo, announced he will return for an additional year of competition next season granted under NCAA guidelines because of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a breakthrough season in 2021-22 when he was 25-9 and placed seventh at 141 pounds in the NCAA meet.
- Redshirt senior Jack Kelly, of St. Michael, Minn., was named the team MVP at the Gophers baseball banquet earlier this week. He also was the team batting champion at .324. Redshirt junior Aidan Maldonado, of Rosemount, was named the pitcher of the year, and sophomore center fielder Brett Bateman, of Arden Hills, the most improved player.
- Helped by a birdie at the 17th hole, Joe Conzemius and Jordan Hawkinson posted a 36-hole score of 15-under par 129 to win the 45th Minnesota PGA Four-Ball Championship on Sunday at Elk River Golf Club.
- Tanner Laderoute was named Minnesota Duluth's hockey captain for the 2022-23 season, and Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit the assistant captains. All are forwards. Laderoute will be a fifth-year senior, the other two seniors. Loheit is a Minnetonka native, the other two are Canadians.