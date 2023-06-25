Maya Hansen scored twice and the Minnesota Aurora clinched a USL W League playoff spot and the Heartland Division championship with a 2-0 victory over Bavarian United on Saturday in Glendale, Wis.

The Aurora improved to 10-0 with the victory, clinching their second consecutive division title with two games to spare.

"We're proud of all the hard work we put in, and seeing that pay off is really rewarding," Hansen said.

Hansen scored in the 13th minute on a penalty kick following a handball by Bavarian (4-5-1), then scored again in the 48th minute off an assist by Mariah Nguyen. Hansen tied Hannah Adler for the team lead with 10 goals.

The Aurora complete their three-game road trip with a game Thursday at Green Bay before finishing their regular season at home next Saturday vs. Chicago City.

"Everything we do from here on out is to prepare for playoffs, whether that means giving some players rest or continuing to push areas of growth to win that first playoff game. That's our mindset, whatever it takes to prepare us to win that first game," coach Nicole Lukic said.