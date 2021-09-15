Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday that he supports the Department of Justice in its challenge of Texas' new six-week ban on abortions.

Ellison joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing a brief supporting the DOJ's motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction of the law, according to a news release from his office. The brief argues the law "violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent that has affirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before viability."

In his release, Ellison called the law "blatantly" unconstitutional.

"It doesn't only hurt millions of women in Texas, it hurts women in Minnesota and across the country," Ellison said in the release. "I use power of my office to fight this unconstitutional law and unconstitutional laws like whenever I can so that women everywhere can live with dignity and respect."

Alex Chhith