Minnesota has become the second state to sue Reynolds Consumer Products and the first to sue Walmart because of allegedly false advertising some of their waste bags as recyclable.

The state alleged consumers can't recycle Hefty brand recycling bags or Walmart's Great Value brand recycling bags — both made of low-density polyethylene — at any facility in Minnesota. So any otherwise recyclable items placed in the bags — since it would be costly and potentially risky for recycling workers to open and sort through the contents — would wind up as trash in a landfill, waterway or for incineration.

State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the lawsuit — charging the companies with consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices, false advertising and deceptive environmental marketing claims — at nonprofit Eureka Recycling in northeast Minneapolis on Tuesday.

"Reynolds and Walmart ... are taking advantage of Minnesotans' good intentions to misleadingly market so-called 'recycling' bags to us that can't be recycled and actually harm recycling," Ellison said in a statement. "I'm holding Reynolds and Walmart accountable for putting their ill-gotten profits ahead of people, our environment, and the law."

Reynolds and Walmart used such phrasing as "perfect for all your recycling needs" and "developed for use in municipal recycling programs," which the complaint alleges are false. The suit also alleges how in recent months, both Reynolds and Walmart have revised some of these statements on their websites and packaging to make them more flexible, such as the bags being "designed for use in participating program areas only" with consumers needing to confirm the bags recyclability with their local recycling facilities.

"Plastic bags are not recyclable in our programs, and we don't accept them, but we get lots of them anyway. They wrap around equipment, making it less effective. [They also] contaminate and decrease the value of other material like paper and cause safety hazards like fires," said Lynn Hoffman, co-president of Eureka Recycling, in a statement.

They can even cause friction-induced fires and cause potential harm to employees who must stop the recycling machines several times per day and manually untangle the bags. Eureka estimated bags like these along with other plastics cost the facility approximately $75,000 a year in lost productivity and lower revenue.

In June 2022, the state of Connecticut sued Reynolds Consumer Products because of the recycling bags. There is also a class-action lawsuit against Walmart for their bags.

"Walmart does not manufacture these items and looks to our suppliers to provide quality products that comply with all applicable laws, including labeling requirements," Walmart said in a statement about its bags. "We will respond in Court as appropriate once we are served."

Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., known for Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, produces the Hefty bags. Walmart is the U. S.'s largest retailer and has Great Value as a private brand.