Minnesota added 4,200 jobs in September while the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 2%, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The August job numbers also saw as sizeable revision to show the state gained 1,200 jobs instead of a loss of 3,100 jobs as initially reported.

"Minnesota's economy is strong and continues to grow, with a new milestone today of 12 straight months of job growth," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "Our nation-leading unemployment rate continues to reveal a market full of opportunity."

While the state is still adding jobs, it has been slowing down in recent months compared to the spring when the state was seeing monthly growth that often surpassed 10,000 jobs a month.

The slowdown comes amid a still very tight labor market and as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rate hikes to try to rein in inflation and cool off the labor market.

Jobs gains last month were led by education and health services with 3,200 jobs, professional and business services with 1,600 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 1,400 jobs, and manufacturing with 1,100 jobs.

That was partially offset by losses of 4,300 jobs in government, 900 jobs in financial activities, and 700 jobs in other services.

The state unemployment rate has been ticking up the last two months after setting the record with the lowest ever recorded in U.S. history.

But it's still near historic lows and among the lowest in the nation. And it's still much lower than the U.S. jobless rate of 3.5%.