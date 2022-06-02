Interspersed with their behemoth mothers, dark and heavy like the skies overhead one morning this week, bison calves looked the image of spring in the prairie of Minneopa State Park near Mankato this week.

They also are the picture of health.

Sixteen calves were born at the state park in the last month, the most in any spring since wild bison were settled in the park. Last year, 13 calves were born there.

The iconic animals are part of the Minnesota Conservation Bison Herd, which also exists at Blue Mounds State Park near Luverne, Minn., and is well-established in the state's historic bison range, as well as at the Minnesota Zoo and in Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo in Byron, in Olmsted County. The calves at Minneopa bring the park's size to 47. Blue Mounds added 25 calves this spring. As of fall of 2021, the entire herd was 114.

All are part of a still-expanding partnership managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Zoo whose chief aim is preserving the genetics and building the population of a mammal nearly hunted to extinction in the 19th century. The conservation herd has thrived since it was introduced at Minneopa as the second state park unit in 2015. Now, Dakota County Parks is preparing for a reintroduction of bison this fall at Spring Lake Park Reserve near Hastings. Some of its herd will draw from Minneopa and the other sites based on their genetics, said Ed Quinn, DNR natural resource program supervisor in the Parks and Trail Division. They'll be a mix of adults (born 2020 or earlier) and yearlings (2021).

Quinn said Dakota County's involvement represents the direction of the herd's future: more caretakers around parts of Minnesota as the herd grows in size toward a goal of 500 animals. That target is considered a herd size that will sustain genetic health generation to generation, free from threats like cross-breeding with cattle.

"There is quite a bit of interest," he said.

What's more, Quinn and other managers are hopeful their turn will come to reciprocate with Department of Interior partners who provided breeding bulls from herds in places like Yellowstone and Badlands national lands to help cultivate an unsullied Minnesota herd. A bull from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota fathered the calves this spring at Minneopa. They weigh about 45 pounds at birth but can get to 450 pounds within six months.

"We have the genetics on every one of our animals," Quinn said, "so we can be having those conversations … the value of these animals and helping to support efforts elsewhere beyond state borders."

As intended, their value as a significant figure in a thriving prairie ecosystem and in Native American life has been enhanced by their presence at Minneopa, where bison are stars April through October, vying with waterfalls as the main attraction.

"For a truly healthy prairie, you need bison," Minneopa State Park naturalist Scott Kudelka said of the grass-grazers. "And for healthy bison, you need a good prairie."

Tim Pulis is a longtime Friends of Minneopa State Park volunteer and lead bison ambassador. He has relished this spring and with it the calves' arrival. He said park workers — and even a few visitors — have witnessed births up close, which speaks to the bisons' accessibility and what makes the MInneopa experience unique. The herd might walk in front of your car, like it did for Pulis on Memorial Day morning. He snapped arresting photos of dark-eyed, orange-to-tan calves set against lush greenery and angry skies.

Pulis, 70, brings those observations to his ambassador role most Saturdays from 11 a.m-2 p.m. at the prairie overlook near Seppman Mill. On average, 200 people will show up Saturdays to check on the bison and ask questions of Pulis and other volunteers, he said.

Kudelka said the interest in Minneopa's herd has overshadowed the original site, Blue Mounds, somewhat by design. Minneopa was selected for its natural resources but also its location relative to populous areas like the Twin Cities and Mankato. But the interest is far outside Minnesota borders, Kudelka and Pulis added.

"The public is so over the top about this animal," Pulis said.

The Bison Drive Road is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.