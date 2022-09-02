A Minneapolis woman was charged Friday in northern Minnesota with setting ablaze a camper-trailer, running off and leaving a man inside to die.

Cora L. Quaderer, 32, was charged in Beltrami County District Court with second-degree intentional and unintentional murder, and first-degree arson in connection with the death Tuesday of Roy Lee Lovelace near Cass Lake.

Quaderer, of Minneapolis, was arrested Wednesday in Brooklyn Center and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on Sept. 12. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

According to the charges:

Law enforcement, and fire and emergency medical personnel arrived at the 4700 block of NE. Allens Bay Drive and saw the camper engulfed in flames.

Shortly before the fire erupted, two people told sheriff's deputies they saw Quaderer standing outside arguing with Lovelace while he was in the camper. One of them said Quaderer said she needed to be let in.

Witnesses said they smelled a strong odor of gasoline near the camper and saw Quaderer light a piece of cloth and throw it toward its front door.

The fire quickly ignited as Quaderer ran off. Witnesses could hear "Lovelace scream that he could not get out," the charges read.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators went in the camper and located Lovelace's body.

Quaderer was arrested the next day and booked into the Beltrami County jail.