It might be Fido's turn to practice social distancing.

Seven cases of canine influenza have been confirmed in Minneapolis, according to state officials, after the virus infected 200 dogs in shelters last month. There have also been cases reported in Anoka and Carver Counties.

Dog-to-dog contact is the most common form of transmission.

North Loop and Uptown pups are especially at risk, according to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Canine flu can also spread to cats too, according to the state Board of Animal Health, though not to people.

Minneapolis dog owners are advised to avoid contact between dogs, and steer clear of areas where there are lots of dogs.Other precautions advised are:

Keep a 6-foot distance from other dogs on walks

Keep pet surfaces clean, since the canine influenza virus can stay on surfaces in the environment for up to two days.

Consult your veterinarian on vaccinating your pet against the disease.

Consult your pet's veterinarian if there are any symptoms of canine flu, including cough, fever, runny eyes or nose, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing or excessive throat clearing, lethargy, and decreased appetite or water consumption

Most dogs experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover in two to three weeks. However, there is a risk of more serious infections that could result in secondary conditions like pneumonia, which could be fatal. State and city animal health officials recommend getting treatment advice from a veterinarian.

More information is available at www.bah.state.mn.us