Oh great! Rage Against the Machines in Minnesota have even more reasons to be peeved now.

The seminal rap/rock band's already-twice-delayed two-night stand at Target Center on its reunion tour with Run the Jewels has been postponed again along with 17 other spring shows.

Makeup dates are in the works but have not yet been finalized. Impatient fans have a 30-day window to seek refunds via point of purchase.

No reasons were given for the postponements, but the assumption is COVID played a role yet again via the omicron wave. The latest tour itinerary was slated to start March 31 in El Paso, Texas, and wind up in Minneapolis in mid-May.

One upside for Minnesota fans: The tour is now slated to kick off July 9 at Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wis. (five or six hours from the Twin Cities by car). The band then heads to Chicago for two gigs at the United Center, July 11-12.

Another consolation for Twin Cities metalheads: Target Center just announced Slipknot's first show in town in 13 years, an April 9 date with In This Moment and Jinjer. Tickets for Knotfest 2022 went on sale Friday morning via Ticketmaster.