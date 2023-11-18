Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man is dead and another was arrested Friday after a roadway argument escalated to gunfire.

Minneapolis police said a 24-year-old man called authorities at around 11:51 p.m. to report that he shot someone after being attacked. Investigators believe that the caller drove the wrong way on a one-way road near the Franklin Ave ramp to West River Parkway.

An argument stirred between him and a 34-year-old man before the 24-year-old fired his gun. When officers responded, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, but died sometime afterwards. Their name, and details around how they died, will be released after an autopsy.

The suspected shooter was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Officers also recovered a handgun at the scene.

People with information about the crime can send anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or sending them online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.