Minneapolis will pay $365,000 to a man who was struck in the head by a rubber bullet fired by police during the unrest following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Abdi Adam, then 56, maintains he was waiting for a bus, having nothing to do with protests outside the Third Precinct police station the day before it was overrun and set ablaze by a mob.

The payment to settle a lawsuit Adam filed last year was approved 8-0 by the City Council Thursday afternoon following a closed-door meeting with attorneys. Council members offered no public statements before the vote.

It's the latest in a string of payments totaling millions of dollars that the city has made to people, including journalists and bystanders, who were injured by police during the protests and riots in actions that have since been described as a pattern of unconstitutional behavior by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According Adam's lawsuit, peaceful protests were happening outside the south Minneapolis police station at dusk four days after Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin. Police had given no order to disperse, when Adam, a math tutor who fled Somalia as a refugee around 1994, was "peacefully waiting for the bus."

Without warning, a police officer fired a 40mm rubber projectile from the roof of the station, striking Adam in the forehead. A photograph accompanying the lawsuit shows protesters helping Adam, who is holding a bandage to his head and face, en route to Allina Hospital.

The identity of the officer who fired the shot isn't public, according to the court file. According to Adam's complaint, which refers to officers as John Does, no reports were made by officers, and no police came to Adam's aid.

But Adam's attorney was able to figure it out.

"We know who they are but we settled before we added them to an amended complaint," attorney Paul Applebaum said in an interview Thursday. Applebaum said his team spent untold hours poring over videos, including police body camera footage, as well as police audio, to "triangulate" the moment the shot was fired that struck Adam. "It took us a year," he said.

When asked whether the officer was or would be disciplined, the city did not respond Thursday afternoon.

According to the lawsuit, Adam sustained a concussion and neurological injuries, among other trauma and medical bills. "A horrible indentation is still on the center of his forehead," Applebaum said.

Among other payments Minneapolis has made over excessive force claims:

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.












