The city of Minneapolis is holding three community listening sessions to gather public input on the new three-year contract with the Police Federation of Minneapolis.
The sessions are set for the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Whittier Park Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St.
- Monday, Aug. 15, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Av.
- Monday, Aug 22, at Folwell Recreation Center, 1615 N. Dowling Av.
All sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
At the sessions, city staff members will explain the negotiation process and establish work groups where people can collaborate on ideas for the contract.
The city approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Police Federation earlier this year — but that agreement expires Dec. 31. It retroactively covered years that union members worked without a contract.
More information about the new negotiations is available on the city's website.