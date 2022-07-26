See more of the story

The city of Minneapolis is holding three community listening sessions to gather public input on the new three-year contract with the Police Federation of Minneapolis.

The sessions are set for the following dates and locations:

All sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At the sessions, city staff members will explain the negotiation process and establish work groups where people can collaborate on ideas for the contract.

The city approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Police Federation earlier this year — but that agreement expires Dec. 31. It retroactively covered years that union members worked without a contract.

More information about the new negotiations is available on the city's website.