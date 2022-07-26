The city of Minneapolis is holding three community listening sessions to gather public input on the new three-year contract with the Police Federation of Minneapolis.

The sessions are set for the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Whittier Park Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St.

Monday, Aug. 15, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Av.

Monday, Aug 22, at Folwell Recreation Center, 1615 N. Dowling Av.

All sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At the sessions, city staff members will explain the negotiation process and establish work groups where people can collaborate on ideas for the contract.

The city approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Police Federation earlier this year — but that agreement expires Dec. 31. It retroactively covered years that union members worked without a contract.

More information about the new negotiations is available on the city's website.