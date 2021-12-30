The Minneapolis school board is adding a position for a second student representative.

The district plans to select one sophomore or junior from a high school on the North Side and one from the South Side. Both students will receive a $5,000 stipend and take turns being the primary speaker at board meetings.

The district first added a student representative to the school board in 2015 with the goal of including student perspective and suggestions on education policies and programs. Adding a second member will improve opportunities to hear from students from across the district, leaders say.

Student representatives collaborate with the district's CityWide student leadership board, which includes about 30 students from a dozen high schools. Members of that group are tasked with identifying a project, collecting data from their own schools and helping to identify solutions. As of this year, CityWide students will receive stipends of $1,000 to $1,200.

The student school board representatives serve as "ex officio" members, meaning they are encouraged to influence and discuss decisions, but they may not vote on them.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 11. The new student board members' terms begin in February