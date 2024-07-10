Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis rideshare driver was shocked to find a boa constrictor left in the back of his vehicle, which police then responded to and removed.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Minneapolis police detail the snake's rescue last week, and show one of its officers bravely holding up the creature for the camera.

The snake was reported around 8 p.m. July 3 by a rideshare driver in the 300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Trevor Folke said.

"Our incredibly brave officers found a boa constrictor in the backseat of the car," the post read.

The snake was safely removed, but officers were unable to find the owner of the snake. It has been transferred to the city's animal control department.

The Facebook post noted that no "snakes, officers, drivers, or passengers" were harmed in the rescue.



