The Minneapolis Regional Chamber has tapped an interim CEO, John Stanoch, to immediately lead the organization, per a Thursday announcement.

The chamber has started a search for its next full-time chief executive but did not explain in its news release why it was necessary to replace Jonathan Weinhagen, who had led the group since 2016. A spokeswoman with the chamber confirmed Weinhagen resigned Thursday morning but declined to offer further details.

Stanoch previously served as the chamber's interim president for seven months in 2016 before Weinhagen took the job. Stanoch has also been the past board chair of the chamber.

"I look forward to connecting with business leaders in Minneapolis and the region to move their priorities forward as the board focuses on its search for the organization's permanent leader," Stanoch said in a statement.

Stanoch has extensive corporate and nonprofit experience. He currently serves as the board chair of the Medica Foundation.

The chamber, which acts as an advocate for the local business community, has 2,300 members representing the 13-county Twin Cities metro area.