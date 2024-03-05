Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis Public Works employees responsible for water treatment, sewage, trash collection and other public works duties have overwhelmingly voted to accept a new labor contract.

The 400 employees, represented by the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA Local 363), won a wage increase of nearly 30% over the next three years, a historic bump for the workers, the union said in a statement. The vote took place Monday.

Public Works employees have said their jobs grew more challenging in recent years marked by front-line work throughout the pandemic, a period of civil unrest and the homelessness crisis.

"This victory shows that when we are united in solidarity with our union brothers and sisters, we have the power to win," said AJ Lange, business manager of LIUNA Local 363.

The union also secured health and safety protections, seniority rights, limits on temporary workers, holiday pay for dual certified workers and other protections in an effort to address staffing and scheduling problems.

Two weeks ago, the workers had overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike.