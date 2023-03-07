Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis Public Schools alerted parents Tuesday that the "threat actor who has claimed responsibility" for the recent cyberattack on the district has posted some of the data it accessed online.

A 51-minute video posted online shows screenshots of district information, including spreadsheets that appeared to list student names and addresses. Other images appear to show lesson plans, enrollment projections and district forms and policy documents.

District officials said they are working "with the online host company to get the information removed as quickly as possible."

"This action has been reported to law enforcement, and we are working with IT specialists to review the data in order to contact impacted individuals," the district wrote in an email to families.

That update to families again encouraged parents to stay cautious of phishing attempts and to change passwords for all personal accounts that were accessed using district devices. Last week, an email update also urged families to monitor their financial accounts.

The district's network was infected with an encryption virus last month, causing disruptions that lasted more than a week.