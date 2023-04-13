A dance party in support of trans and nonbinary students at Minneapolis Public Schools is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the parking lot next to the district's headquarters.

The community festivities coincide with a gender resource fair being hosted by the district, and were organized after the event came under fire online. The fair features a presentation by Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, medical director of the Children's Minnesota gender health program and a drag story hour, followed by dinner and games.

Joyner Emerick, the district's first transgender school board member, said they had received multiple emails critical of the event.

"People are afraid that we'll be confusing children. I don't think our kids are confused, to be honest," Emerick said. "All the kids that I know have tremendous capacity for understanding the value of the diversity of human beings."

Minneapolis Public Schools regularly hosts resource fairs for segments of the district community, to help people learn about resources and make connections. On Wednesday, the district held one for families who are new to the country.

The gender resource fair was initially scheduled at Loring Elementary School. Late last month, a social media account known for publicizing similar events to a broadly disapproving audience, spread word about the gender resource fair on Twitter.

District officials have not said why the event was relocated.

Organizers of the parking lot dance party say they want to support students and families attending the resource fair. Former Minneapolis City Council Member Phillipe Cunningham called the outdoor event a "bubble of love."

Emerick is attending both events and is slated to introduce Geopferd, who testified in support of Minnesota's trans refuge law last month. Emerick said they were heartened by the fact the district scheduled the event.

Emerick said the gender resource fair is typically the kind of event they and other parents have to push Minneapolis Public Schools to host.

"One of my favorite things about this event is that I did not request it — I did not have to fight for it," they said. "We shouldn't always have to be the only ones who are fighting for visibility and inclusion on behalf of ourselves and our communities."

Emerick said Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox and Derek Francis, the district's executive director of equity and school climate, have been instrumental in getting the fair off the ground.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, Cox quoted President Joe Biden's proclamation during Trans Day of Visibility in promoting the fair as an occasion to celebrate "the joy, the strength and the absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, their relationships, lives on the line just to be their true selves."

Cox added that the district "aims to be a place where our students, families, staff and community feel and experience a sense of belonging, safety, wellness and respect."

Emerick said Thursday's events signal a mending of the relationship between Minneapolis Public Schools and the wider community.

"We know there's relationship repair that needs to be happening between our district and our city," Emerick said. "I felt like this is the first time in a long time that I have seen community stakeholders organize themselves to show up for Minneapolis Public Schools."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

