Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis Public Schools acknowledged Friday that some personal data was leaked onto the "dark web" as a result of the cyberattack the district experienced in late February.

In an update posted on the Minneapolis Public Schools website, the district said officials are "working with cybersecurity specialists to quickly and securely download the data" to determine the "full scope of what personal information was impacted" and to whom it belongs.

This review will take time, officials said, and the district will directly contact anyone whose data has been shared.

"You will receive both an email and a mailed letter to ensure communication is completed," the district said. "We are offering all potentially affected individuals free credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian."

On Feb. 21, the district announced that technical difficulties had temporarily disabled some district computer systems, but said that students' e-learning wouldn't be affected. Students were not in school buildings Feb. 22-24 due to a snowstorm.

Three days later, the district started referring to the breach as an "encryption event" and encouraged people to change their passwords on district devices as a "best practice and out of an abundance of caution," though officials said they had no evidence that personal information had been compromised.

On March 7, the district told families that a "threat actor" had claimed responsibility for the "encryption event" and posted some Minneapolis Public Schools data online. That was reported to law enforcement and families were told to be cautious about scams.

A ransomware group called claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and demanded $1 million ransom.

District officials declined to comment further on Friday.