Dozens turned out Saturday in south Minneapolis to protest President Joe Biden's executive order restricting the number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protesters lined the corner of Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue for the demonstration, organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC). Some held banners in support of immigrant rights, while others chanted "Sí, se puede — Yes, you can," to the rhythm of a man's drumbeat nearby.

MIRAC member Erika Zurawski said Saturday's protest was held for those who struggle for opportunities. "A lot of people don't have the economic resources to try to wait in Mexico for eight months. Also there is extreme violence in the countries they're fleeing and extreme violence on the U.S.-Mexico border," she said.

"Once we say that we're not allowing immigrants to come to the United States, it affects our population for generations. And, at the end of the day, Minneapolis, Minnesota has only been enriched by immigrant populations."

A number of protesters raised signs, some of them reading "Honk for Immigrant Rights" and drawing beeps from passing motorists.

Biden's order, issued Tuesday, closes the border to migrants when the average number of daily crossings exceeds 2,500, which is already the case. The federal government would reopen the border to asylum seekers when daily crossings drop below 1,500 for two weeks.

According to the White House, Biden decided to act when a bipartisan border security deal failed to draw support from a majority of Republicans at the behest of former President Donald Trump, who said it was unnecessary and would be a political gift for Democrats.

One of the Minneapolis protesters, Tim Oppenheim, said he was disappointed by news of Biden's decision. He said the federal government should support more immigrants because it has the resources to help.

"Everyone knows there are problems with the number of people entering the country, and that we need more resources to address it. But a move like this to just say, 'No, we're locking the door', that's pretty significant. In that sense, I don't think people are aware of what that kind of decision means," Oppenheim said.