Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man located on East Lake Street a week and a half ago after he suffered an apparent overdose that has him hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said over the weekend that the man was found unconscious in the 300 block of E. Lake Street about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 and remains hospitalized at HCMC.

"It is believed that he suffered an overdose," a statement from police read.

A police report specified the drug involved as fentanyl and said that the man "was dying" upon being located.

As of midday Monday, pursuit of the man's identity continues, said police spokesman Aaron Rose.

"We have received valuable information from the public, but we are still asking anyone who thinks they can positively identify the man to come forward," Rose said.

Police describe the man as having black hair and estimate he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes him is being urged to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. The case number for reference is 23-314097.

Tipsters can also share information anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.