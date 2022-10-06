Minneapolis police supervisors will receive $7,000 bonuses if they stay with the department through the end of the year.

The bonuses will be offered to about 20 people in supervisory roles ranging from inspector up to chief. The city estimates the bonuses will cost about $150,000 total.

The change was designed to provide supervisors with a bonus similar to the $7,000 amount that rank-and-file officers negotiated during contract talks earlier this year. They come at a time when the department is trying to rebuild its ranks closer to the levels they were at before George Floyd's murder in 2020.

The city had 602 officers on payroll, including 37 on leave, as of mid-September. It's required to have 731 under the city's charter, which includes a staffing quota based on the city's population.

The City Council voted 10 to 2 Thursday to approve the bonuses, with council members Robin Wonsley and Aisha Chughtai voting against. In a committee meeting earlier this week, Wonsley noted that some other employees working on safety-related programs had received smaller bonuses than police officers.

Council Member Andrew Johnson was absent. Mayor Jacob Frey's office said he will approve the bonuses as well.