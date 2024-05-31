Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis police officer, another person and a suspected shooter are dead following a double shooting in south Minneapolis Thursday evening that left the Whittier neighborhood in chaos.

Minneapolis is mourning the loss of the first police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in more than 20 years.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

What happened?

Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Minneapolis police arrived at the scene of a double shooting at an apartment building in the 2200 block of S. Blaisdell Avenue. in the Whittier neighborhood. Police officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, was among the first officers to arrive and was aiding two people he believed to be wounded when one of them "ambushed" him, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Inside the apartment, officers found one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries. Outside the building, a man was found shot while in his vehicle.

Mitchell died at the scene. Another officer sustained injuries and is recovering at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis firefighter was hurt during the incident and was treated for injuries without being hospitalized.

Neighbors gathered at intersections wondering when they would be able to re-enter their buildings as police tape closed off several blocks and officers searched for more victims.

Around 9 p.m., hundreds of officers from Minneapolis and law enforcement departments across the metro area gathered outside HCMC where Mitchell was taken. They saluted his flag-draped casket as it was loaded into the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's van.

Who were the victims?

Three people died and four were wounded in the shooting. Along with Mitchell, a bystander was killed. The person believed to have killed Mitchell died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Two of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition, a police spokesman said Friday morning.

Of those injured or killed, Mitchell is the only victim to be identified by officials.

What do we know about Jamal Mitchell?

The Fifth Precinct officer was a father and fiancé. He received a medal for rescuing elderly people from a fire three days after he started on the job.

What have officials said?

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Governor Tim Walz said the State Patrol was on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement and that the state was ready to provide any resources necessary, in a statement posted to X. Several hours later he followed up with a post naming Mitchell and thanking first responders for their bravery.

"Our entire state is mourning as Minneapolis reels from this tragedy," he said.

Early Friday morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Mitchell lived a life of purpose and made a difference in other people's lives.

"As police officers, we know dying in the line of duty is always a possibility, but the harsh reality hurts very deeply when it happens," he said.

Have any arrests been made?

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with any of the gunfire, whether inside the apartment or on the street.

How many Minnesota police officers have been killed or hurt in the line of duty?

The fatal shooting marks at least the 11th time in less than 14 months that law enforcement officers have been killed or wounded by gunfire in or near Minnesota.