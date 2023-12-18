Several underaged women went to a hospital in Minneapolis early Sunday morning after suspecting someone drugged their drinks at a bar in Dinkytown.

A Minneapolis officer met two 18-year-old women at 4 a.m. at HCMC, where they said they'd come from Blarney Pub & Grill, near the University of Minnesota's East Bank campus. Along with a third woman, they were experiencing "similar symptoms of illness and alcohol-related issues," according to a police spokesman.

"Only one of the females was able to speak with officers," according to a description of the incident from police. "She stated that she began feeling ill after consuming alcohol at a bar in Dinkytown and that she had consumed an alcoholic beverage given to her by another person."

The police report describes the incident as a suspected "adulteration," the law in Minnesota against intentionally adding a substance to someone's food or drink that has the capacity to cause illness or death.

University of Minnesota Police directed a reporter to the campus media office, which did not respond to requests for more information. Calls to Blarney were not answered.