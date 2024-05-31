MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say 3 people including suspected shooter dead at apartment complex; 2 officers injured.
Most Read
-
Police officer, 2 civilians and shooter dead, 2nd officer hurt in south Minneapolis shooting
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes
-
Live report: Wolves season on the brink with Mavs dominating Game 5
-
Otter Tail case lays bare how Minnesota and N.D. look at renewable energy differently
-
These are the best burgers in the Twin Cities area