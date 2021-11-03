Police on Wednesday disclosed an additional detail about a fatal shooting over the weekend in north Minneapolis in an effort to counter what they say is false information on social media.

A man was shot about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of N. Fremont Avenue, police said a few hours afterward. Police had said nothing further as their investigation continued in hopes of making an arrest.

But since then, "there has been a great deal of speculation and misinformation about this case that has spread throughout the community and on social media," a police statement issued Wednesday afternoon read. "This has resulted in threats and harassment towards people."

The statement said that in order to quell "widespread rumors and correct inaccurate information," police say the false narrative is that the shooter was inside a car with his victim when the killing occurred.

"The correct information is that the victim was shot while in the car," the statement continued, "however, bullets were fired from outside the car, entered inside the car and struck the victim, who died after being shot."

Police said they appreciate the solid information they are receiving, and it's their goal to bring "closure and justice to the victim's family and the community."

This killing is the city's 81st homicide so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. The man's identity has yet to be released.

The highest one-year number of homicides in Minneapolis was 97 in 1995. There were 85 last year and 83 in 1996. By comparison, before the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, there were 48 homicides in Minneapolis in 2019.

Anyone with information about Sunday's killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

