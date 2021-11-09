Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings is scheduled to make his first appearance in court this afternoon for crashing into a bystander's car and killing him while pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle.

Cummings, 37, was charged in October with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for striking the vehicle Leneal Frazier was driving on July 6 and killing him, a rare set of charges to be filed against a police officer in Minnesota.

Cummings was charged via summons, which allowed him to turn himself in to be booked at the Hennepin County jail in October and released the same day. He is out on his own recognizance, and will appear at today's 1:31 p.m. hearing via Zoom.

Frazier's family and their civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Jeff Storms, are scheduled to speak about the case at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

"Mr. Storms and the family will share reactions to the charging and initial appearance of Brian Cummings…," said the attorneys' news release. "Frazier was an innocent civilian killed by a Minneapolis police officer during a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect. Mr. Frazier was a son, brother, father, and grandfather."

Cummings is represented by attorney Thomas Plunkett, who represented former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Plunkett also represents J. Alexander Kueng in the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A Minneapolis police spokesman said in late October that Cummings was still with the department and that his specific assignment wasn't public information. It wasn't immediately known whether his employment status has changed.

According to the charges:

Cummings' pursuit of the stolen vehicle covered 20 city blocks, including residential streets. The stolen Kia, running stop signs and red lights, was traveling about 100 mph when it crossed a red light at an intersection in north Minneapolis and nearly struck Frazier's Jeep.

The suspects in the stolen car, followed by Cummings with his lights and siren activated, were heading north on N. Lyndale Avenue as Frazier, westbound on 41st Avenue, approached the intersection. He was driving about 25 mph, the posted speed limit, and had a green light.

Cummings was driving about 90 mph when he entered the intersection and struck the driver's side of Frazier's SUV about 78 mph. It would have taken Cummings 337 feet to come to a stop and avoid a crash while driving 90 mph, according to the charges.

Frazier had a partly obstructed view of traffic traveling north on Lyndale because of an apartment building on the corner, and northbound traffic would have had an obstructed view of vehicles heading west on 41st Avenue. However, northbound traffic had a clear view of the red light at the intersection.

The accident reconstruction team concluded that the collision could be "attributed to the Defendant for failure to operate his vehicle with due regard for the safety of other motorists," the charges said.

A police report on the crash released earlier said the collision pushed Frazier's vehicle into a minivan stopped at a red light facing south and then into a Metro Transit bus shelter before it came to a rest.

Frazier, 40, of St. Paul, was taken to a hospital, where staffers were able to get a pulse before he "suddenly coded," the report said. Cummings and the minivan driver were slightly injured.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the young woman whose cellphone video of George Floyd's death in May 2020 helped convict fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder.

Family, friends and supporters memorialized Frazier at a funeral service in late July. They recalled his penchant for quoting scripture and his love for his grandchild, rap music and barbecue.

Minneapolis police said at the time of the incident that Cummings' pursuit "fit the criteria" laid out in department pursuit guidelines. However, Frey announced the city would again review the policy, which says police may not initiate a pursuit and must end one if it "poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."

While officers once were given discretion to pursue suspects for certain property crimes, police pursuits in Minneapolis now are allowed only for serious and violent felonies or gross misdemeanors including murder and attempted murder, violent sex crimes, kidnapping, carjacking and arson.

