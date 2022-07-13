Minneapolis police officers surrounded an apartment building and called in a SWAT team and negotiators Wednesday night after a report that someone inside fired a weapon.

Officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to the building near the intersection of Franklin and Cedar avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. They closed down several major streets in the area.

Officers heard additional gunshots as they arrived, the news release said, but there were no initial reports of any injuries. Multiple squads arrived at the scene to help and other residents who were believed to be in harm's way were moved to safety. The department asked people to stay clear of the area.

Negotiators and the SWAT team "are working to bring about a peaceful resolution," the police department press release said.

