Minneapolis police are hoping that newly released video showing a drive-by shooting will lead them to whoever killed a 23-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle nearly a year ago.

Eloe A.A. Lomax, 23, of Minneapolis, was hit by gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in the 3200 block of N. Knox Avenue. He died at the scene from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the video captured multiple gunshots coming from a four-door black sedan as it drove past Lomax's vehicle in the residential block.

Police want anyone with information about the car, its occupants or anything else about the shooting to reach out by email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or through CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Law enforcement has tied Lomax's death to a double homicide in Minneapolis about 2½ weeks later. Mcconda D. Robinson, 51, and Kayvon J. Williams, 21, both of Minneapolis, were shot on May 14 near West Broadway and N. Bryant avenues. Police have said they believe their deaths were acts of gang retaliation.

Two people were charged in connection with those deaths, but the charges were dismissed because prosecutors determined they weren't involved. Police have not subsequently announced any further arrests in that shooting incident.