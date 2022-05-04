A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive with his mother on Wednesday and later died at the hospital, Minneapolis police said.

According to the police account, officers responded in the afternoon to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue on a report of a child not breathing. They found an unresponsive two-year-old boy with his mother.

Officers attempted life-saving measures after which the child was taken to the hospital where he died. Police say a 4-month old male sibling was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say it's being investigated as a suspicious death and that the department's homicide division is investigating it. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release information about how the boy died.